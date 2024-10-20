Real Salt Lake beats the Whitecaps 2-1 to set a single-season club record for points

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna scored a tying goal in the 73rd minute and Real Salt Lake added another on an own goal for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night to set a single-season club record for points. Real Salt Lake (16-7-11) secured the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference and will face Minnesota in the first round of the MLS playoffs. RSL reached 59 points this season, topping the 2012 team with 57. Vancouver (13-13-8) will play the Portland Timbers in a wild card game for a chance to play top-seeded LAFC.

