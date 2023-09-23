Real Madrid’s Vinícius fit in time to play Atletico derby after month-long hamstring injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says forward Vinícius Júnior will be ready to play against Atletico Madrid after recovering from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for the past month. Vinícius injured his right leg in a win over Celta Vigo on Aug. 25. It ruled him out of two World Cup qualifiers with Brazil and three games with Madrid, including their Champions League opener. Ancelotti says that his player is fully recovered. Madrid crosses Spain’s capital to play at Atletico on Sunday in the first derby of the season. Madrid needs to win to recover the league lead.

