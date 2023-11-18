Real Madrid’s Vinícius expected to miss nearly two months after tearing leg muscle on Brazil duty

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says forward Vinícius Júnior tore a leg muscle while playing with Brazil’s national team in South American World Cup qualifying. Madrid said medical exams conducted on Saturday showed Vinícius has a muscle tear in his left leg. He was injured in Brazil’s 2-1 loss at Colombia on Friday. He had to be substituted before halftime. Madrid did not give a timetable for Vinícius’ recovery but that type of injury can sideline players for about two months. Madrid has already advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League. It is two points behind leader Girona after 13 rounds in the Spanish league.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.