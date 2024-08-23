Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has muscle injury in right leg

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Jude Bellingham has sustained a right-leg muscle injury. Madrid did not say how many games the England midfielder would miss but media reports said he could be out for up to a month. “He took a knock and we’re assessing him,” Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. Madrid hosts Valladolid on Sunday aiming to bounce back from its 1-1 draw at Mallorca in the opening round of the Spanish league.

