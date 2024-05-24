Real Madrid wraps up Spanish league season against Betis before focusing on Champions League final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid will have one more chance to prepare for its upcoming Champions League final when it hosts Real Betis in a meaningless game that concludes their Spanish league season on Saturday. Madrid claimed its 36th domestic league crown three weeks ago. Since then coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his squad to reduce the risk of his starters being injured ahead of the European title match against Borussia Dortmund in London on June 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.