Real Madrid wins at Mallorca while resting players for Man City trip. Atletico beats Girona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has earned a 1-0 win at Mallorca in the Spanish league while resting top players ahead of its decisive Champions League game at Manchester City. Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored the single goal three minutes after halftime. The victory on the Mediterranean island increased Madrid’s commanding lead of the Spanish league to 11 points before second-placed Barcelona is at Cadiz later. Madrid visits Manchester City on Wednesday with their quarterfinal poised after a 3-3 draw in Spain’s capital this week. Antoine Griezmann scored twice to lead Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 win over Girona and boost its chances of finishing in the top four.

