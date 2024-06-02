Real Madrid win lifts Shakhtar into next Champions League. Dortmund loss means Eintracht miss out

GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid winning the Champions League title also was a victory for Shakhtar Donetsk and defeat for Borussia Dortmund also was a loss for Eintracht Frankfurt. Madrid’s 2-0 win against Dortmund in Saturday’s final in London settled the last direct entries into the revamped 36-team Champions League lineup for next season. UEFA retains an entry for the defending champion but Madrid already secured its place by winning the Spanish league title. That place reverts to Shakhtar Donetsk as the higher-ranked domestic champion in the qualifying rounds. Dortmund’s loss meant Germany doesn’t get a sixth entry that would have been Eintracht.

