Real Madrid top scorer Jude Bellingham to miss Valencia game with hurt shoulder

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says top scorer Jude Bellingham will miss Saturday’s Spanish league game against Valencia because of a shoulder injury. Bellingham had stayed on the bench in a 3-0 win over Braga in the Champions League earlier this week. The 20-year-old Bellingham leads Madrid with 13 goals. Those include a Spanish league-leading 10 goals. Bellingham is supposed to play for England in European Championship qualifiers next week. England has already qualified for next year’s tournament in Germany before hosting Malta on Nov. 17 and visiting North Macedonia three days later.

