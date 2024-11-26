Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says he was made a scapegoat after England came up short in its bid to win this year’s European Championship. Bellingham who scored one of the goals of the tournament with a stoppage-time overhead kick against Slovakia in the round of 16 says he received unfair criticism for his performances. Bellingham went to the Euros following a brilliant season with Madrid where he won the Spanish league title and the Champions League. He was also named player of the season in Spain’s top division. He scored two goals at the Euros as England finished runner-up after losing to Spain in the final.

