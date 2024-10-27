Real Madrid, Spanish league and government condemn racist insults against Yamal in league ‘clasico’

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid, the Spanish league and the local government have condemned racist insults against Lamine Yamal during Saturday’s “clasico” and Madrid said it was working to identify those who abused the Barcelona forward. Madrid said it “has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken.” The league said it was going to formally denounce the “intolerable racist” insults and gestures against Barcelona players at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The league said it “remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any type of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.