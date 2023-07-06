Real Madrid signs young Turkey midfielder Arda Güler

By The Associated Press
Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Turkey and Wales at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis stadium in Samsun, Turkey, Monday, June 19, 2023. Turkey won 2-0. (Murat Akbas/Dia Images via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Murat Akbas]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has reached a deal to sign midfielder Arda Güler. The 18-year-old Turkey international arrives from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. He will be officially introduced by Madrid on Friday. Madrid recently signed 20-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham and renewed the contracts of veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The Spanish club also has Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Dani Ceballos in the midfield. Ceballos also had his contract extended recently.

