Real Madrid signs Spain striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed Spain striker Joselu on a one-year loan from Espanyol to boost its attack after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Díaz. Madrid says it will have an option to buy the 33-year-old player at the end of next season. Joselu helped Spain win the Nations League over the weekend. He scored a late winner in the team’s 2-1 win over Italy in the semifinals. Joseule was a member of Madrid’s youth squads before playing for Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Newcastle and Stoke in England, and Alaves in Spain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.