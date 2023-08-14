Real Madrid signs goalkeeper Kepa on loan from Chelsea after Courtois injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois. Kepa’s signing comes four days after Courtois tore a ligament in his left knee during training. The injury will sideline the experienced Belgian for most of the season. Kepa arrives on a contract until the end of the season and will join a squad that already includes Andriy Lunin, who started Saturday’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the team’s Spanish league opener.

