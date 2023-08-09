Real Madrid set to begin Spanish league without a world-class scorer as wait for Mbappé continues

MADRID (AP) — From Alfredo Di Stéfano to Hugo Sánchez to Raúl González. From Ronaldo to Cristiano Ronaldo to Karim Benzema. It seems there has always been a world-class scorer associated with Real Madrid throughout the club’s storied soccer history. But it may not be the case this season as Madrid is about to begin the campaign without a high-profile striker in its squad. Benzema made the lucrative move to Saudi Arabian soccer and the Spanish powerhouse was yet to replace him with someone of the same prominence.

