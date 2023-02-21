Real Madrid routs Liverpool 5-2 in CL stunner at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — While both Real Madrid and Liverpool are rightly considered Champions League royalty there can only be one king. Madrid came back from 2-0 down to beat Liverpool 5-2 in a classic at Anfield and take a commanding lead into the second leg of the round of 16 matchup. Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema scored two goals each to stun Liverpool and confirm the Spanish giant will take some stopping in its defense of the trophy. This Madrid team looks more complete than the one that beat Jurgen Klopp’s team in last year’s Paris final. Yet this was a win that echoed the memorable comebacks that led to that record-extending 14th Champions League title.

