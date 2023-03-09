Real Madrid rejects UEFA fan refund offers for final chaos

GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid has rejected UEFA’s plan to refund fans the price of their ticket to last year’s chaotic Champions League final in Paris. The Champions League winners say they will help fans file their own legal claims against UEFA. Madrid says it expected more from UEFA after talks about compensation than just the offer of a refund. Madrid says some fans suffered thefts and physical assaults near the Stade de France. UEFA offered Madrid and Liverpool fans ticket price compensation last week after an investigation panel outlined serious organizational failures. Madrid says “our club believes that UEFA’s proposal … is insufficient.”

