Real Madrid regains 7-point lead over Girona in Spanish league after routing Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has scored his third goal in four games as Real Madrid eased to a 4-0 win over Celta Vigo and reclaimed a seven-point lead at the top of the Spanish league. Madrid’s win followed consecutive draws that included a lackluster performance against Leipzig in the Champions League, prompting jeers from the home crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Defender Antonio Rüdiger set up two goals on Sunday, and young Turkey international Arda Güler made his scoring debut with Madrid.

