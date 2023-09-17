Real Madrid rallies again to beat Sociedad and extend its perfect start in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has remained perfect in the Spanish league after it rallied again for a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Federico Valverde and Joselu scored early in the second half on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to give Madrid its fifth straight victory to start the league season. Madrid is the only team still with a perfect record. It has a two-point lead over second-place Barcelona. The Catalan club has won four in a row after opening with a draw. Ander Barrenetxea put Sociedad ahead with a goal from inside the area five minutes into the match.

