Real Madrid presents Spanish league trophy to fans and then routs Alaves 5-0

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has presented its 36th Spanish league trophy to its fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and then followed up the celebrations with a 5-0 rout of Alaves that featured a pair of goals by Vinícius Júnior and another by Jude Bellingham. Federico Valverde and Arda Guler also scored for Madrid as it was yet to play at the Bernabeu since clinching the league two rounds ago. The club celebrated the title on Sunday through the streets of Madrid but it couldn’t go through its traditional celebration at the Bernabeu because of a concert at the stadium.

