Real Madrid plot a 16th Champions League triumph. Kylian Mbappe would make Europe’s best even better

LONDON (AP) — Real Madrid had barely begun celebrating a record-extending 15th Champions League title when coach Carlo Ancelotti started to plot a 16th. The all-time kings of Europe have no intention of releasing their grip on the trophy and by the start of next season they are likely to be even better. Madrid’s latest triumph came without a recognized striker after club icon Karim Benzema departed last year. The gap was filled by English midfielder Jude Bellingham, but by next season Ancelotti will have more fire power to call upon. Brazil’s most exciting young talent Endrick is on his way. But Kylian Mbappe is the player most wanted by Madrid fans.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.