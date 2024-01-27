Real Madrid overcomes Las Palmas to reclaim lead of Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior and Aurélien Tchouaméni have scored second-half goals and Real Madrid has overcome Las Palmas 2-1 in the Canary Islands to reclaim the lead of the Spanish league. Javi Muñoz put Las Palmas ahead in the 53rd minute. Vinícius Júnior leveled after a nice assist by Eduardo Camavinga. Tchouaméni then powered in a header with six to play to complete the turnaround. Madrid moved two points ahead of Girona before it visits Celta Vigo on Sunday. Madrid also has an extra game to play.

