Real Madrid midfielder Tchouaméni to miss Champions League final with foot injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will miss the Champions League final because of a foot injury. The 24-year-old France international won’t be available for the European title game against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 in London. Tchouaméni suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in the second leg of the semifinal with Bayern Munich.

