Real Madrid midfielder Kroos agrees to play for Germany ahead of home Euro 2024

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says he has agreed to play for Germany again after a request from coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the home European Championship. The 34-year-old Kroos has not played for Germany in three years, since the team’s exit in the round of 16 at the last European Championship. Germany has friendlies against France on March 23 and the Netherlands three days later. The host nation has been drawn against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage at the European Championship. It starts on June 14.

