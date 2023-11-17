Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga tears knee ligament while practicing with France

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has torn a ligament in his right knee while practicing with the French national team. Madrid issued its medical report two days after Camavinga hurt his leg while practicing with France for European Championship qualifying matches. The 21-year-old Camavinga has become a versatile player for Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian coach has used Camavinga as a defensive midfielder and a left back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.