Real Madrid loses 1-0 at Mallorca ahead of Club World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Marco Asensio has missed a penalty kick and depleted Real Madrid lost 1-0 at Mallorca in the Spanish league in its last match before traveling to Morocco to play at the Club World Cup. The draw gives Barcelona the chance to increase its lead at the top when it hosts struggling Sevilla later Sunday. The Catalan club will enter the match at Camp Nou with a five-point lead over second-place Madrid. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti couldn’t count on several injured starters, including striker Karim Benzema, defender Éder Militão and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

