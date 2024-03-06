Real Madrid into Champions League quarterfinals after draw vs Leipzig. Ancelotti downplays tax case

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has drawn 1-1 with Leipzig to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season on a day in which Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was accused of tax fraud by Spanish tax authorities. Madrid was outplayed during parts of the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium but advanced 2-1 on aggregate thanks to its 1-0 win in the first leg in Germany three weeks ago. Vinícius Júnior put the hosts ahead after an assist by Jude Bellingham in the 65th and a gritty Leipzig side equalized with Willi Orbán in the 68th. Leipzig had several chances to pull off the upset after a lackluster performance by Madrid.

