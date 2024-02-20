Real Madrid in good shape financially ahead of possible signing of Mbappé. Barcelona still struggles

MADRID (AP) — Signing Kylian Mbappé likely would not be a problem for Real Madrid financially as it remains the Spanish league club with the highest spending limit at $786 million. But Barcelona’s financial struggles continue and its cap was reduced to $220 million. The Catalan club will likely be in a delicate situation going into the next transfer window. Atletico Madrid has the second-highest cap at $327 million. Each Spanish league club has a different spending limit based on factors such as revenues, costs and debts. It is proportional to roughly 70% of a club’s revenues. The limits denote the maximum amount each club can spend on players, coaches, youth systems and other areas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.