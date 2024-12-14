Real Madrid held to high-scoring draw at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has been held at Rayo Vallecano to 3-3 in a thrilling derby in La Liga. The draw leaves Madrid one point behind leader Barcelona on Saturday. Rayo led 2-0 by the 36th minute. Federico Valverde struck with a powerful shot from well outside the area before Jude Bellingham headed Madrid level before halftime. Madrid looked on course to completing a comeback win when Rodrygo scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th. But Rayo midfield leader Isi Palazón stretched out a boot to steer Florian Lejeune’s shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 64th. Sevilla’s Jesus Navas played his last home game before ending his 20-year career.

