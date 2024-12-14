Real Madrid held to high-scoring draw at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has been held at Rayo Vallecano to 3-3 in a thrilling derby in La Liga. The draw leaves Madrid one point behind leader Barcelona on Saturday. Rayo led 2-0 by the 36th minute. Federico Valverde struck with a powerful shot from well outside the area before Jude Bellingham headed Madrid level before halftime. Madrid looked on course to completing a comeback win when Rodrygo scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th. But Rayo midfield leader Isi Palazón stretched out a boot to steer Florian Lejeune’s shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 64th. Sevilla’s Jesus Navas played his last home game before ending his 20-year career.

