Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano. Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against its southern Madrid rival but the hosts equalized through Raúl de Tomás in the 27th. The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona. The Catalan club visits fifth-place Athletic Bilbao on Monday. It was a disappointing result for Madrid against a Rayo team that had lost three consecutive league matches and hasn’t won in seven straight. Real Madrid remains unbeaten in its last 19 league games.

