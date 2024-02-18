Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in Spanish league. Almeria winless in 28 games

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano. Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against its southern Madrid rival but the hosts equalized through Raúl de Tomás in the 27th. The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona. The Catalan club visits fifth-place Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Last-place Almeria made history for the wrong reason by becoming the first team to go 28 straight games without a league win. It drew 1-1 at Granada for its 25th consecutive winless game this season. It also hadn’t won its last three matches last season.

