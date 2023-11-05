Real Madrid held by Rayo Vallecano at home in Spanish league and drops to second place behind Girona

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, duels for the ball with Rayo's Andrei Ratiu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has not been able to get past Rayo Vallecano in the Madrid derby and dropped to second place in the Spanish league. The 0-0 draw ended Madrid’s perfect record at home and kept it from joining Girona at the top of the standings after 12 rounds. Girona had moved three points clear with a 4-2 win at Osasuna on Saturday. Madrid would have taken the lead on goal difference by beating Rayo. Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams earlier led Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win at Villarreal.

