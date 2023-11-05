Real Madrid held by Rayo Vallecano at home in Spanish league and drops to second place behind Girona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has not been able to get past Rayo Vallecano in the Madrid derby and dropped to second place in the Spanish league. The 0-0 draw ended Madrid’s perfect record at home and kept it from joining Girona at the top of the standings after 12 rounds. Girona had moved three points clear with a 4-2 win at Osasuna on Saturday. Madrid would have taken the lead on goal difference by beating Rayo. Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams earlier led Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win at Villarreal.

