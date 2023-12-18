Real Madrid has a depleted defense after Alaba becomes 3rd player with serious knee ligament injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has some tinkering to do with his defense after yet another serious injury blow. Central defender David Alaba became the third Madrid player to sustain an anterior cruciate ligament injury and had to be substituted before halftime in the team’s 4-1 win against Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão also underwent surgeries to repair their knee ligaments this year. The injury setbacks have left Ancelotti having to find ways to rebuild the squad entering the decisive second half of the season.

