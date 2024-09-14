Real Madrid halts concerts at its stadium after neighbors complain about the noise

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it will temporarily stop holding concerts at its renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after neighbors complained about the loud noise. The Spanish soccer club says that three concerts by Spanish pop artists will be pushed back from November to December. The South Korean music show Music Bank scheduled for Oct. 12 was canceled. The decision comes after several local media reports of residents who live near the stadium complaining about the noise that reached their homes during concerts.

