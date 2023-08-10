Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois will need surgery after tearing knee ligament

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has torn a ligament in his left knee and will require surgery. The injury occurred during training. The 31-year-old Courtois has played for Madrid since 2018 when he transferred from Chelsea. He helped Madrid win the 2022 Champions League title and two Spanish league titles. Madrid opens the season on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao.

