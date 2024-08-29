Real Madrid gets Champions League final rematches with Liverpool, Dortmund in new format fixtures

MONACO (AP) — Real Madrid will have rematches of the final from its past three Champions League title wins, against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, in its eight-game schedule in the new format of European soccer’s signature event. Madrid has added France superstar Kylian Mbappé to its stellar team since beating Dortmund in last season’s final. It also beat Liverpool in the 2022 and 2018 finals. Manchester City also gets a Champions League final reunion hosting Inter Milan which it beat to win its European title in 2023. Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of the 2020 final.

