Real Madrid free to make another run for Mbappé after disappointment from several years ago
By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - PSG striker Kylian Mbappe shows his jersey during a press conference Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Paris des Princes stadium in Paris. Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will leave the club at the end of the season, it was reported on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Spingler]
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé may get a second chance to make it work. The Spanish powerhouse and the France star could have another opportunity to join forces less than two years after what seemed to be a done deal between them fell part. Mbappé told Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday that he will leave the club at end of the season, opening the way for another run by Madrid to sign one of the world’s best soccer players. Mbappé’s arrival would give Madrid one of the top attacks in soccer, with Mbappé joining Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.
