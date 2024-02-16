Real Madrid free to make another run for Mbappé after disappointment from several years ago

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé may get a second chance to make it work. The Spanish powerhouse and the France star could have another opportunity to join forces less than two years after what seemed to be a done deal between them fell part. Mbappé told Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday that he will leave the club at end of the season, opening the way for another run by Madrid to sign one of the world’s best soccer players. Mbappé’s arrival would give Madrid one of the top attacks in soccer, with Mbappé joining Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.