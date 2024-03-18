Real Madrid files complaint to prosecutors and soccer federation after more fan abuse of Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has filed a new complaint with Spanish state prosecutors following reports of more hate chants aimed at forward Vinícius Júnior in the Spanish league. The club also filed a complaint with the Spanish Football Federation disciplinary committee against the referee of Saturday’s match at Osasuna for not including in his match report the alleged “Die, Vinícius” chants by local fans at El Sadar Stadium. Madrid called the match report by referee Juan Martínez Munuera “negligent.”

