Real Madrid extends Luka Modric’s contract until the end of 2025 season

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Luka Modric’s contract to bring the Croatia midfielder back for a 13th season with the club. Madrid said it and Modric agreed to extend the player’s contract until June 2025. Modric didn’t play as often as a starter this season but is expected to have a greater role in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield after the retirement of Toni Kroos. Modric has won 26 titles with Madrid. It the most in club history along with defender Nacho Fernández. Among those are six Champions Leagues and four Spanish leagues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.