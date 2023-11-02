Real Madrid extends contract of Brazil winger Rodrygo to 2028

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended the contract of Brazil winger Rodrygo through the 2027-28 season. Rodrygo’s new deal was announced two days after Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior had his contract extended until the 2026-27 season. At Thursday’s signing, Rodrygo posed with club president Florentino Pérez and displayed a Madrid jersey with 2028 on it. No financial details were released. Rodrygo’s current contract was set to end in 2025. The 22-year-old Rodrygo arrived at Madrid in 2019 as an 18-year-old after signing from Brazilian club Santos for around $48 million. Rodrygo’s current contract was set to end in 2025.

