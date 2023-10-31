Real Madrid extends contract of Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior to 2027

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended the contract of Vinícius Júnior, tying the Brazil forward to the club through the 2026-27 season. Vinícius’ original contract was set to expire at the end of this season. Madrid did not reveal financial details but Spanish media says the deal makes Vinícius the team’s highest-paid player and carries a buyout clause of 1 billion euros. ($1.06 billion). Vinícius arrived at the Spanish powerhouse in 2018 as an 18-year-old from Brazilian club Flamengo. Madrid paid nearly 45 million euros to sign the talented forward who now is an established starter for both Madrid and Brazil’s national team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.