Real Madrid extends Carvajal’s contract after tests show knee-ligament injury. Vinicius also hurt

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Dani Carvajal’s contract after tests showed he will likely be sidelined for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Madrid said it agreed with Carvajal to extend his contract until June 2026 in an announcement made hours after the right back was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg. Madrid said Carvajal will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club also said forward Vinícius Júnior sustained a cervical injury in the Spanish league match against Villarreal.

