Real Madrid extends Carvajal’s contract after tests show knee-ligament injury. Vinicius also hurt

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez checks on his teammate Dani Carvajal during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Dani Carvajal’s contract after tests showed he will likely be sidelined for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Madrid said it agreed with Carvajal to extend his contract until June 2026 in an announcement made hours after the right back was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg. Madrid said Carvajal will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club also said forward Vinícius Júnior sustained a cervical injury in the Spanish league match against Villarreal.

