Real Madrid extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026 after Brazil’s interest in hiring him as coach

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil’s hopes of hiring him as the new national team coach. Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for the past several months. The president of the Brazilian soccer confederation had publicly expressed his desire to hire the Italian coach. But Ancelotti had said all along that he would like to remain at Madrid if the club wanted him to stay. His current contract with the Spanish club Madrid was set to finish at the end of this season. This is Ancelotti’s second stint with Madrid. He previously coached the club from 2013-15, having returned in 2021.

