Real Madrid extends Ancelotti’s contract to 2026 after Brazil’s interest in hiring him as coach

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil’s hopes of hiring him as the new national coach. Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for the past several months. The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation had publicly expressed his desire to hire the Italian. But Ancelotti has said all along he would like to remain at Madrid if the club wanted him. His current contract was set to finish at the end of this season. This is Ancelotti’s second stint with Madrid. He previously coached the club from 2013-15 and returned in 2021. He has won 10 trophies with Madrid including two Champions Leagues.

