Real Madrid earns most UEFA prize money with $146M in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League winner Real Madrid earned the most prize money from a European club competition last season with $146.4 million paid by UEFA. Madrid’s total included a basic payment for entering the group stage, results bonuses, a share of Spanish broadcasting rights and an extra payment based on clubs’ historical records in UEFA competitions. Liverpool lost the final to Madrid and was second in the “prize money table” with a total of $131.4 million. UEFA’s total Champions League prize fund was more than $2.2 billion shared among 32 teams. Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt got the biggest payment from that competition with $41.6 million.

