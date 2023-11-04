Real Madrid denies it is trying to lure Mbappe away from PSG

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has denied it is negotiating to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. Reports in Spanish media over recent months have speculated that Mbappé will join Madrid in the summer of 2024 after his contract with PSG runs out. But Madrid said in a statement that those reports are “false.” Clubs are not allowed to talk to players of other clubs until they are in the final six months of their contracts. This summer Mbappé said that he does not plan to trigger a one-year extension to his deal with PSG.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.