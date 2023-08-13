Real Madrid defender Militão to undergo knee surgery after damaging ligament in league opener

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team’s Spanish league opener. Madrid says Militão has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club has not specified how long it expects the defender to be sidelined. Such injuries usually require several months of recovery time. The 25-year-old Brazil defender got hurt early in the second half of Madrid’s 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. He had to be helped to walk off the field by two team doctors.

