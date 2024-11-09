Real Madrid defender Eder Militão tears ACL and needs surgery

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão has torn the ACL in his right leg in the 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga. Militão crumbled to the ground in the rival’s area and held the back of his right knee. Rodgryo and Lucas Vázquez also sustained apparent minor injuries in the first half.

