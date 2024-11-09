Real Madrid defender Eder Militão tears ACL and needs surgery

By The Associated Press
Real Madrid's players pose for the team photograph before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão has torn the ACL in his right leg in the 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga. Militão crumbled to the ground in the rival’s area and held the back of his right knee. Rodgryo and Lucas Vázquez also sustained apparent minor injuries in the first half.

