Real Madrid defender Eder Militão carried off on a stretcher with leg injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão has left the field on a stretcher after what appeared to be a serious leg injury in the first half of the team’s 4-0 win over Osasuna. Militão crumbled to the ground in the rival’s area and held the back of his right knee. Madrid and Brazil forward Rodgryo was also injured before Militão went down. He went to the bench and had ice applied to his left leg.

