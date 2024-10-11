Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal undergoes surgery on his right knee

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says that Spain defender Dani Carvajal has undergone surgery on his right knee. The Spanish club called the surgery successful and said the player would start his recovery process in the coming days. Carvajal suffered his likely season-ending injury during a Spanish league game last weekend. He was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and other damage.

