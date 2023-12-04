Real Madrid defender Carvajal out until next year due to calf injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has a calf injury and is not likely to play again until next year. Tests showed Carvajal hurt his left leg. He was substituted at halftime of Madrid’s 2-0 win against Granada on Saturday in the Spanish league. Carvajal is expected to be out for about a month and could miss at least five matches. Lucas Vázquez is expected to replace Carvajal at right back.

